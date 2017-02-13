Police release sketch of Raleigh road rage shooter

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Raleigh Police Department has released a composite sketch of the man who shot another driver during a road rage incident at the end of January.
Just after 3 a.m. January 29, 41-year-old John Anthony Crusoe was headed east on I-440 when he merged at the Capital Boulevard ramp in front of a Dodge Ram with faded black paint and a red or orange pin stripe.
The pickup driver followed Crusoe north on Capital Boulevard. Both vehicles stopped for a red light at Capital and Trawick Road and words were exchanged.
The pickup driver pulled out a gun and fired into Crusoe's vehicle, hitting him in the leg.
The suspect is described as a clean-shaven black male in the 30s to 40s who has long dreadlocks and a "chubby" face.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
