Police responded to report of shots fired at Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville on Monday afternoon, but told ABC11 no evidence of shots fired was found.Police confirmed they responded to a 911 call at 4:43 that there was a "large disturbance" in the mall's food court. It was started by teenagers and the brawl quickly grew in size.Numerous people reported hearing possible gunshots. Police investigated and did not find any obvious property damage or gunshot victims.Fayetteville Police told ABC11 that one person was transported to a hospital after apparently having a panic attack. No other injuries were reportedMonday evening, police said they have not confirmed whether there were actually any shots inside or outside the mall.The mall has been closed and was evacuated. Police said the decision to evacuate was made by mall management and not police.The mall will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday.The mall is "currently under control of mall security," Fayetteville Police said.Police officers and deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office assisted with traffic control.Motorists are advised that traffic may be heavy in the area.Police said this remains an active investigation.