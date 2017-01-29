NEWS

Police: Road rage leads to Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man was shot in the leg during an apparent road rage incident in Raleigh early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers said John Anthony Crusoe, 41, was shot in the 3000 block of Capital Boulevard around 3:20 a.m.

Police said the suspect fired a shot during an argument with Crusoe at the Trawick Road intersection.

The suspect is described as a clean-shaven black male in the 30s to 40s who has long dreadlocks and a "chubby" face.

He was driving an older model Dodge Ram pickup truck, possibly an early 2000's model. The truck is described as being black, with paint that is faded or has been dulled by weather. It red or orange pinstripes along its sides.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsraleigh policeshootinginvestigationRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Gates: 'Big Mistake' by Trump to Push Key Intelligence, Military Leaders Out of Security Council Principals Committee
Olympic Runner Mo Farah Unsure How Trump Order May Affect His Return to US
Protests Surge Across the Country Against Trump's Immigration Order
US Service Member Killed in SEAL Raid on Al-Qaeda in Yemen
RDU officials shutting down Trump travel ban protest
More News
Top Stories
RDU officials shutting down Trump travel ban protest
White House reverses course on green card holders
US Service Member Killed in SEAL Raid on Al-Qaeda in Yemen
1 dead, 2 hurt in Durham nightclub shooting
6 arrested after protests erupt at Charlotte airport
Gorbachev: "It All Looks as If the World is Preparing for War"
US judge bars deportations under Trump travel ban
Show More
Woman throws girl, 5, on tracks as train approaches
Ikea recalls beach chair due to severed finger injuries
IMMIGRATION REFORM: Is America safer?
Prime Minister Trudeau says Canada will take refugees
Christmas trees preserve Carolina Beach sand dunes
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
More Photos