Police: Road rage leads to Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --A man was shot in the leg during an apparent road rage incident in Raleigh early Sunday morning, police said.
Officers said John Anthony Crusoe, 41, was shot in the 3000 block of Capital Boulevard around 3:20 a.m.
Police said the suspect fired a shot during an argument with Crusoe at the Trawick Road intersection.
The suspect is described as a clean-shaven black male in the 30s to 40s who has long dreadlocks and a "chubby" face.
He was driving an older model Dodge Ram pickup truck, possibly an early 2000's model. The truck is described as being black, with paint that is faded or has been dulled by weather. It red or orange pinstripes along its sides.
Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
