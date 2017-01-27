NEWS

Police: Rocky Mount robber could be linked to another holdup

Police are looking for the man in this surveillance photo. (image courtesy Rocky Mount Police Department)

ROCKY MOUNT, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Rocky Mount Police Department says the same man who robbed a State Employees Credit Union branch on N. Fairview Road January 20, may have also robbed a State Employees Credit Union in Greenville January 9.

Rocky Mount and Greenville police are now doing a joint investigation.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20's, 5'08", and weighing about 130 pounds. In the Rocky Mount holdup, he was wearing a black hooded jacket and baggy jeans and was wearing large frame glasses.

Anyone with any information is asked to call (252) 972-1411.

