The Rocky Mount Police Department says the same man who robbed a State Employees Credit Union branch on N. Fairview Road January 20, may have also robbed a State Employees Credit Union in Greenville January 9.Rocky Mount and Greenville police are now doing a joint investigation.The suspect is described as a black male in his 20's, 5'08", and weighing about 130 pounds. In the Rocky Mount holdup, he was wearing a black hooded jacket and baggy jeans and was wearing large frame glasses.Anyone with any information is asked to call (252) 972-1411.