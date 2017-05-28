NEWS

Police say 8 dead in Mississippi shooting

(Shutterstock)

BROOKHAVEN, Mississippi (WTVD) --
Authorities in Mississippi say a suspect is in custody after eight people were killed in a shooting, including a sheriff's deputy.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain said the shootings occurred at three separate homes Saturday night in rural Lincoln County.

Strain says charges have not yet been filed against the suspect and that it would be "premature" to discuss a motive.

It was not clear whether the suspect knew his victims before allegedly killing them.
