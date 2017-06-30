NEWS

Police say they have found missing 22-year-old Wake Forest man

Anthony Kohl Dickerson (Wake Forest Police Department)

WAKE FOREST, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities say they have found a 22-year-old Wake Forest man after asking for the public's help in the search Friday morning.

Anthony Kohl Dickerson was last seen Thursday around 9 p.m. along the 1100 block of Chillmark Avenue in Wake Forest.

Authorities issued a Silver Alert for Dickerson, who they said suffered from a cognitive impairment.

He was later found in Raleigh.
