Anthony Kohl Dickerson, who was reported missing earlier today, has been located, and he is safe. — Wake Forest Police (@WakeForestPD) June 30, 2017

Authorities say they have found a 22-year-old Wake Forest man after asking for the public's help in the search Friday morning.Anthony Kohl Dickerson was last seen Thursday around 9 p.m. along the 1100 block of Chillmark Avenue in Wake Forest.Authorities issued a Silver Alert for Dickerson, who they said suffered from a cognitive impairment.He was later found in Raleigh.