California police search for 5-year-old boy; father arrested

Aramazd Andressian, 5, is shown in two undated photos provided by South Pasadena police. (KABC)

SOUTH PASADENA, California --
Authorities in Southern California are searching for a missing 5-year-old boy whose father was arrested after being found passed out at a park.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Lisa Jansen says searchers will fan out again Monday to try and find Aramazd Andressian Jr. Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The child's father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., was arrested Saturday on suspicion of child endangerment and child abduction after paramedics found him unconscious. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

Aramazd Andressian, 35, is shown in a police mugshot.



South Pasadena Police Chief Art Miller said Sunday that investigators have had a difficult time getting answers from the father, who is divorcing the boy's mother.

The mother says her estranged husband had failed to drop the boy off at a pre-arranged meeting place.

