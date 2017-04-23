NEWS

Police search for Raleigh Inn shooter

Raleigh police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for shooting a man in the head. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for shooting a man in the head.

Sunday night, police were called to the Raleigh Inn after hearing reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found that a bullet from a shotgun had grazed the victim's head.

Officers said the incident happened in the Inn's parking lot.

The victim's identity has not been released.

No information about the shooter is available at this time.

Anyone with information that might assist with the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.

