Police search for suspect in Chapel Hill shooting

Police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for sending one person to the hospital, suffering from gunshot wounds.On Friday, at 2:20 a.m., Chapel Hill police were sent to a shooting at the Wallace Parking Deck located at 150 East Rosemary Street.When police arrived, the found one person was injured and transported to UNC Hospitals after sustaining gunshot wounds to the left hand and upper left thigh.The victim is in stable condition and the investigation is on-going.If anyone has information concerning this incident, they are asked to call 911.Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (919)942-7515.Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.