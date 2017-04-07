Police executing a search warrant on a Brooklyn apartment discovered a caiman, a large South American reptile.The animal was kept in a tank in the living room of the apartment at 21 East 21st Street, according to the NYPD.Officers also recovered a loaded .380 semi-automatic handgun and a quantity of crack cocaine.They arrested 41-year-old Habakkuk Tracey on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a loaded firearm, and wild animal prohibited.The caiman is a large aquatic reptile found in the swamps and tropical rivers that cover Central and South America. They are most closely related to alligators and crocodiles.