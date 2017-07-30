Police searching for suspect in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH (WTVD) --The Raleigh Police Department is searching for the person accused of shooting someone in a Raleigh neighborhood.
According to authorities, the incident happened in the 1700 block of Fox Hollow Drive.
Around 4:15 p.m., officers were called to the scene after a witness reported a shooting.
The victim has transported to the hospital; however, police have not released information on his or her condition or information about the suspect.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.