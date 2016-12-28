NEWS

Fayetteville police seeking suspect in 6th restaurant burglary
Surveillance video shows the man

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Someone is targeting Asian-owned restaurants along the Ramsey Street and Bragg Boulevard corridors in Fayetteville and police are determined to find him.

Detectives released surveillance video Wednesday of a sixth burglary at the Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet at 3308 Bragg Blvd on December 26 around 1:44 am.
Fayetteville burglary suspect



It is believed this same suspect has broken in to at least five other Asian owned restaurants since the end of November

-November 25, 2016 - China King located at 3915 Ramsey Street
-December 1, 2016 - Hibachi Grill located at 3901 Ramsey Street
-December 1, 2016 - Golden China located at 2724 Bragg Boulevard
-December 16, 2016 - China One located at 3308 Bragg Boulevard
-December 16, 2016 - Little China located at 3837 Ramsey Street

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or the burglary investigations is asked to contact Detective A. Dickinson with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 709-7812 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).
