Police shoot barricaded suspect in Fayetteville

Officers said the man involved in a police standoff in Fayetteville has been shot.The suspect barricaded inside an apartment in the 100 block of Sycamore Court was shot by an officer, police said. The suspect, 32-year-old Patrick Earl Gatson, was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown.The Fayetteville Police Department will hold a news conference at 7:15 p.m. to release additional details.Teresa C Berrien Elementary School in Fayetteville was locked down Thursday as a precaution. The students were released early.Police said they were looking for Gatson earlier Thursday, but he went into a neighbor's apartment when he saw officers coming and is refusing to come out."A couple of apartments down, a young lady came out of her apartment and he just fell through her roof," said Fayetteville Police Chief Anthony Kelly. "By the time the officers were able to go over there and get to her apartment, he climbed back up into the apartment and crossed over in and dropped down into the adjacent apartment."Police sent in a robot and even used a smoke grenade in an attempt to get Gatson out.According to police, the suspect said he has a gun."There's no fire break in between, so he can maneuver in the attic as he pleases which is difficult for us to locate where he is at times," Kelly said.Gatson has active warrants for common law robbery and felony possession of stolen goods."I'm shaking. I'm very shaky," shared neighbor Greg Williams. "Cause I can't get back in to see what's going on in my place. I don't know him. I keep to myself. I go to sleep and that's it."