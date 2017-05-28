NEWS

Police: Son kills father in front of both their wives

(Shutterstock file)

MOREHEAD CITY, North Carolina --
Authorities say a man killed his father and then killed himself in their North Carolina home in front of the wives of both men.

Morehead City Police said in a statement that officers called to the home around 10:30 p.m. Friday found 67-year-old Benny Burney Sr. dead and his son Benny Burney Jr. inside making threats.

Authorities say Burney Jr. shot himself before police could safely make their way inside.

Police say Burney Jr.'s wife and his mother both saw the shootings but were not hurt.

Investigators say the younger Burney suffered from a mental illness, but they don't know why he killed his father.

Related Topics:
newsmurder suicideshootingmurdernorth carolina newsNorth Carolina
