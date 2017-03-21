Police: Suspect shot Durham man and his mother

A 20-year-old is charged with robbing and shooting a man and his mother in Durham and leading police on a chase the day after.The Durham Police Department said officers were called to the shootings just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Burnette Street.The 51-year-old victim said he answered a knock on the door because he was expecting someone. But there was a man outside who pointed a gun at him. The robber demanded his car keys and followed him inside.The robber shot the man and his 79-year-old mother before taking a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze.The two shooting victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and remain hospitalized.Then just after 1 p.m. Monday, police spotted the stolen car on Burnette Street and tried to pull it over. The driver took off and eventually lost control on Dearborn Drive and crashed into a tree. The car then caught fire.The driver, Jemar Sherray Beulah Jr., of Durham, was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Two women in the vehicle were also treated for minor injuries.Beulah is now charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, one count of larceny of a motor vehicle, one count of felony fleeing to elude law enforcement officials, one count of aggressive driving and one count of reckless driving. He was also arrested on an obtaining property by false pretense charge for allegedly pawning tools that did not belong to him on February 16. Beulah was placed in Durham County Jail under a $350,000 bond.Anyone with information about the incident on Burnette Street is asked to call Investigator Walsh at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29248.