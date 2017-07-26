NEWS

Police: Teen who live streamed deadly crash likely drank alcohol beforehand

EMBED </>More Videos

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, broadcast herself next to her dead sister, who authorities said was ejected from the car. (KFSN)

KFSN
LOS BANOS, California --
A deadly crash witnessed by thousands live on Instagram was a disturbing scene even for the most seasoned patrol officers.

Obdulia Sanchez, 18, broadcast herself next to her dead sister, who authorities said was ejected from the car.

"Ms. Sanchez did refuse all tests at the scene-- Ms. Sanchez was very uncooperative with all investigating officers at the time," said Sgt. Darin Heredia, California Highway Patrol.

Because Sanchez refused a chemical test investigators had to turn to the hospital.

"What we would do in the incident normally is author a search warrant to draw the suspect's blood, but in this case the hospital that we were at would not do that for us," said Heredia.

Investigators were able to get that information by serving another warrant for her medical records. They believe she was under the influence of alcohol but cannot reveal her blood alcohol level.

In the coming hours they will send their investigation results to the District Attorney's Office, and it will be up to the DA to decide to file charges in the deadly crash.

The CHP said it is not illegal to refuse a chemical test after being arrested, but you can be penalized by the DMV with a one year suspension on your driver's license.

We did speak with Sanchez's father who said he still has not spoken to his daughter - they have only received a message from the jail that she is sorry.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newssocial mediadui crashnational
Load Comments
NEWS
Subpoena dropped against former Trump campaign chairman
House approves Russia sanctions curbing Trump's power
Seven people shot during memorial gathering in High Point
What's next in the Senate health care debate
More News
Top Stories
Seven people shot during memorial gathering in High Point
Mystery surrounds cat attack in Cary - animal or human?
Dad accused of abandoning newborn in parking lot
Search suspended for possible downed plane in Nash County
Did Republicans score a win? What's next for healthcare
I-Team: Do police SUVs pose invisible threat to officers?
NC State Board of Education approves $2.5M budget cut
2nd teen charged in Durham murder near park
Show More
Animal Control searching for pit bulls who mauled a dog
Raleigh men's shelter working to fix A/C problems
Body of missing Chatham County teen found in Sugar Lake
Fayetteville police searching man who flashed 2 women
Day care worker taped allegedly assaulting toddler
More News
Top Video
Mystery surrounds cat attack in Cary - animal or human?
Search suspended for possible downed plane in Nash County
Did Republicans score a win? What's next for healthcare
Fayetteville teen beat cancer, now eyes Jr. Olympics gold
More Video