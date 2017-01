Mebane police said a Taylorsville man was killed when his tractor ran him over early Friday morning.Officers were sent to the 7300 block of Oakwood Street Ext. around 6:30 a.m.Witnesses on the scene told police Robert Eugene Leenerts exited the tractor to inspect front-end damage and failed to set the parking break.The tractor reportedly began to roll and Leenerts was unable to get out of the way.