Durham police issue warning if you are planning to buy/sell online

If you are planning a meeting to buy or sell something from someone you met online, Durham police say you should be very careful. (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
If you are planning a meeting to buy or sell something with someone you met online, Durham police say you should be very careful.

In the past two months, officers have responded to 8 reports of people using apps like letgo and OfferUp to steal from unsuspecting victims.

Authorities say the victims in those incidents told police that they met someone in the areas of 3500 North Roxboro Street and the 3700 block of Wiggins Street. They said the suspect took their property, which was usually a phone or gaming system.

One arrest has been made in connection with the cases. Randy Haskins, 16, has been charged with robbing a man after he allegedly took an iPhone in a parking lot on North Roxboro Street on February 10.

Police say you should always trust your instincts and meet potential buyers or sellers in a public place in the daytime.

Tell a friend of family member where you are going, and try not to go alone.

They also say never carry large amounts of cash or giveaway personal information.

If a person makes a last minute change in the meeting location you should be especially careful and always save all communications that you have with the buyer or seller.

If you are planning on making a meeting, Durham police say although they do not have safe spots set up, you are welcome use police headquarters as a meeting place.

