Police: Woman assaulted nurse at Fayetteville hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina --
A Fayetteville woman has been accused of assaulting a nurse in a hospital emergency room.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that Christina McClain was arrested Saturday and charged with physical injury to emergency medical personnel.

A Fayetteville Police Department arrest warrant doesn't say why McClain was in the emergency room. It says that around 5:30 a.m. a nurse asked McClain to be quiet because the nurse was talking with the family of a trauma care patient next to her.

McClain allegedly acted "irate." When the nurse asked her to calm down, the warrant says McClain kicked the nurse. When another nurse came to remove her from the hospital, McClain allegedly began kicking and scratching him.

It's unclear if McClain has an attorney.
