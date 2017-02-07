NEWS

Woman cut son, toddler with 'samurai-style' sword, police say

Mechelle Willis (Gaston County Sheriff's Office)

GASTON COUNTY --
Police have charged a woman after they say she cut her son and a toddler he was holding with a samurai-style sword Monday.

WSOC reports that Mechelle Willis was arguing with her son, who was throwing items at her, when she grabbed the sword and swung it at him inside a home near Gastonia.

Willis' son was holding a 2-year-old boy and both he and the toddler were cut by the blade.

Police said the two were not critically injured, but officers charged Willis, who turns 46 Wednesday, with assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a child under 12 and assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present.

She was booked into the Gaston County jail on a $10,000 bond.

