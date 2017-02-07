WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina --Police say a woman fatally stabbed an ex-boyfriend who broke into her Winston-Salem home.
Winston-Salem police said in a statement that 36-year-old Taurus Ferguson and the woman, 37-year-old Argentinus Quaye, had been involved in a relationship with a history of domestic violence.
Authorities say Ferguson forced his way into Quaye's home early Monday morning. Police say an argument between the two turned into a fight in which Quaye stabbed Ferguson. He later died at a hospital from his injuries.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
News outlets report that no charges were immediately filed.
Quaye lives in the home with her four children. None of them were hurt.
Report a Typo