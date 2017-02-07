Police say a woman fatally stabbed an ex-boyfriend who broke into her Winston-Salem home.Winston-Salem police said in a statement that 36-year-old Taurus Ferguson and the woman, 37-year-old Argentinus Quaye, had been involved in a relationship with a history of domestic violence.Authorities say Ferguson forced his way into Quaye's home early Monday morning. Police say an argument between the two turned into a fight in which Quaye stabbed Ferguson. He later died at a hospital from his injuries.News outlets report that no charges were immediately filed.Quaye lives in the home with her four children. None of them were hurt.