Police: Winston-Salem woman killed ex-boyfriend who broke into her home

(Shutterstock)

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina --
Police say a woman fatally stabbed an ex-boyfriend who broke into her Winston-Salem home.

Winston-Salem police said in a statement that 36-year-old Taurus Ferguson and the woman, 37-year-old Argentinus Quaye, had been involved in a relationship with a history of domestic violence.

Authorities say Ferguson forced his way into Quaye's home early Monday morning. Police say an argument between the two turned into a fight in which Quaye stabbed Ferguson. He later died at a hospital from his injuries.

News outlets report that no charges were immediately filed.

Quaye lives in the home with her four children. None of them were hurt.

