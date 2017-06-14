Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

My thoughts & prayers are w/ Rep. Scalise, staff, and all others affected by this horrific incident in Virginia. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) June 14, 2017

My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 14, 2017

Reports that my former House colleague @SteveScalise has been shot and others injured as well. Praying for them and their families. https://t.co/w0jI7shHX1 — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) June 14, 2017

My thoughts and prayers with @SteveScalise, Capitol Police and staff at the shooting in Alexandria, VA this morning. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 14, 2017

Horrified by shooting in Alexandria. My thoughts are with @SteveScalise, my colleagues, staff members, and police who were attacked this AM. — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) June 14, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with my colleague, Steve Scalise, and the Capitol Police and staff shot today at a ballpark. Awful news. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 14, 2017

Praying for @SteveScalise, his staff and @CapitolPolice. Thank you to our @CapitolPolice officers who protect us each and every day. — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) June 14, 2017

Rep. Mo Brooks on CNN now: says he was on deck at practice, hears gunshots. Says he saw a rifle. Heard Scalise screaming. He was shot. — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) June 14, 2017

Prayers for Steve Scalise and others that were shot this morning. May God continue to watch over you. — Thomas Church (@thomasumc) June 14, 2017

I'm horrified by the act of violence against Majority Whip Steve Scalise and several others this morning. Please... https://t.co/9ISHrnSxAk — Ted Poe (@JudgeTedPoe) June 14, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with my colleague @SteveScalise, the Capitol Police and staff at the shooting in Alexandria, VA this morning. — Robin Kelly (@Robin42CD) June 14, 2017

Horrified to hear of attack in VA—My thoughts are w/ my colleagues, their staff & Capitol Police, as we continue to gather more information. — Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) June 14, 2017

As soon as news broke of the shooting at a GOP baseball game in Alexandria this morning, politicians and celebrities turned to social media to express shock and prayers for the victims.At least four people were shot during the GOP congressional baseball game, including Republican Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, a congressional staffer, and two members of their security detail.President Trump released the following statement from the White House:Republican Florida Senator Marco Rubio offered his prayers for Scalise and those injured in Twitter:Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California called the shooting 'horrific':Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot while meeting constituents in her Arizona district in January 2011, tweeted this statement:Here is a look at the other statements of support from members of Congress: