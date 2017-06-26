Power restored after Apex crash leaves over 100 in dark

Duke Energy crews worked for hours overnight to restore power to more than 100 homes after a crash left customers in the dark early Monday.It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Laura Duncan Road near Knollwood Drive.Video from the scene showed downed power lines over a van that crashed into a utility pole.An ABC11 crew at the scene reported that the driver of the van was not in the car when authorities arrived.Further details surrounding the crash have not been released.According to Duke Energy, crews were able to repair the lines and restore power by 6:45 a.m.