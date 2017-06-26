NEWS

Power restored after Apex crash leaves over 100 in dark

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews work through the night to restore power after crash in Apex

APEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Duke Energy crews worked for hours overnight to restore power to more than 100 homes after a crash left customers in the dark early Monday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Laura Duncan Road near Knollwood Drive.

Video from the scene showed downed power lines over a van that crashed into a utility pole.

An ABC11 crew at the scene reported that the driver of the van was not in the car when authorities arrived.

Further details surrounding the crash have not been released.


According to Duke Energy, crews were able to repair the lines and restore power by 6:45 a.m.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscrashpower outageApex
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump 'is leaving open the possibility' conversations with Comey were taped: adviser
Juror in Cosby trial describes tears, frustration of grueling deliberations
Trump slams Democrats' resistance movement
At least 6 dead after Colombia tourist boat capsizes
More News
Top Stories
Governor Roy Cooper still considering budget agreement
Fayetteville police arrest 3 suspects following break-in
Trump: 'I think we are going to get there' on health care
22-year-old dies after falling from NC waterfall
NC teen missing for over a year reunited with family
Nice weather to start the week!
Road closure updates for Raleigh-Durham area
Show More
Man fatally shot in chest in Johnston County
Man accused of stabbing elderly parents over lack of AC
Firefighter suffers aneurysm during NC apartment fire
Police: Former Cary officer tries to strangle woman
Passengers: Plane was shaking like a washing machine
More News
Top Video
Man fatally shot in chest in Johnston County
Road closure updates for Raleigh-Durham area
NC NAACP president postpones resignation until October
Police: Former Cary officer tries to strangle woman
More Video