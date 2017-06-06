NEWS

Pregnant woman dies when 6-year-old son backs over her in minivan

(Shutterstock file photo)

TACOMA, Wash. --
A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma.

The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her.

Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.

Firefighters used equipment to lift the vehicle off the woman, who was eight months pregnant.

She died on the way to the hospital.

Doctors were able to perform an emergency C-section and save the baby boy, who was taken to Seattle Children's Hospital.

Her 6-year-old son and other children in the minivan were not injured.

Authorities are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newspregnant womanu.s. & worldbizarreWashington
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Arrest made in shooting death of 7-year-boy in Durham
Army entices soldiers with huge re-enlistment bonuses
Hope Mills students honor slain classmate at graduation
Raleigh apartment residents vent at meeting about curfew
5 moments that mattered in the Ga. special election debate
More News
Top Stories
Arrest made in shooting death of 7-year-boy in Durham
Raleigh apartment residents vent at meeting about curfew
Raleigh man faces deportation as daughter battles cancer
Elections probe: Did Russian hacking effort reach NC?
Army entices soldiers with huge re-enlistment bonuses
Raleigh City Council wants attorney review of short-term rental plan
Hope Mills students honor slain classmate at graduation
Show More
Street-widening plans bringing relief to Cary drivers
Bill to nix concealed-carry permit causes rift
ATF: 5 rifles stolen from Clayton gun store still missing
Juror contempt prompts mistrial in NC church abuse case
Newborn born in deadly crash that killed mother dies
More News
Photos
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
More Photos