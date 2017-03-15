NEWS

Pres. Trump tweets at Snoop Dogg after music video

(YouTube)

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday morning to criticize a music video by Snoop Dogg that shows the rapper pointing a toy gun at a clown dressed like the president.


"Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!" the president wrote.

In the video, posted to YouTube on March 12, Snoop Dogg shoots at Trump a gun that releases the word "bang."

The music video also shows a TV airing a news conference with the headline "Ronald Klump wants to deport all doggs," airing live from "The Clown House."

Most of the people in the video are dressed as clowns aside from Snoop Dogg.

Actor-comedian Michael Rapaport stars in the clip. He's pulled over and shot by a police officer, which is filmed by an onlooker.

The video is for a remixed version of the song "Lavender," by Canadian group BADBADNOTGOOD featuring Snoop Dogg and Kaytranada.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio told the media that Snoop Dogg shouldn't have shot a toy gun at President Trump.

Rubio told TMZ that "Snoop shouldn't have done that." He says "we've had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is something people should really careful about." He adds that if the "wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea, you could have a real problem."

Rubio lost to Trump in the Republican primary campaign.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Mother arrested for abandoning child at grocery store
Duke's twitter account among hacked with Nazi symbols
Man breaks into mosque, rips copies of Quran
Justice Department to announce charges in Yahoo hacks
More News
Top Stories
Ice causes near-crashes in Durham
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
Bitter cold today and tonight
Duke's twitter account among hacked with Nazi symbols
Car collides with Wake school bus with 35 kids on board
Blustering winds knock down traffic lights in Raleigh
Crash leaves four people injured in Raleigh
Show More
Watch as car crashes through popular Hope Mills eatery
White flags are out as icy chill grips the Triangle
NAACP demands meeting with Wake County Schools
Cat litter argument leads to arrest of asst. principal
White House releases Trump tax info ahead of TV report
More News
Photos
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
Snow pics from the viewing area
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
More Photos