The Orange County Sheriff's Office has charged a part-time teacher at Our PlayHouse Preschool and Kindergarten, located on Hwy 54 West in Chapel Hill, with indecent liberties with a student.Philip Anthony Thomas was arrested Wednesday morning.The alleged inappropriate incidents occurred at the school's summer camp during the weeks of June 12 and June 19.The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible. Thomas has been employed previously with other early childhood development agencies and programs.Anyone with information should contact Investigator D. Hunter at (919) 245-2915.