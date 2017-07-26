  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Dedication of Raleigh's new Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral
Part-time Chapel Hill preschool teacher charged with indecent liberties with child

Philip Anthony Thomas (image courtesy Orange County Sheriff's Office)

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Orange County Sheriff's Office has charged a part-time teacher at Our PlayHouse Preschool and Kindergarten, located on Hwy 54 West in Chapel Hill, with indecent liberties with a student.

Philip Anthony Thomas was arrested Wednesday morning.

The alleged inappropriate incidents occurred at the school's summer camp during the weeks of June 12 and June 19.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible. Thomas has been employed previously with other early childhood development agencies and programs.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator D. Hunter at (919) 245-2915.
sex offense
