Private school bus runs off road, into woods in Cary

Authorities are investigating a crash involving a private school bus in Cary Wednesday morning.It happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of NC-55 and Highfield Avenue.According to Carrie Roman with the Town of Cary, the bus from Triangle Math and Science Academy was going south on NC-55 when the driver had a medical issue. The school bus then hopped the curb, and plowed into a wooded area.About 20 to 25 elementary and middle school-aged students were on board at the time. They were checked out by EMS, and appeared to be okay.The bus driver was taken to WakeMed in Apex. His condition is unknown at this time.Officials said because the school bus was in the woods, no lanes of NC-55 were blocked but there were onlooker delays.