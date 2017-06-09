NEWS

Pro-Trump group miffed after being turned away from Charlotte Pride Parade

A Charlotte group is looking at possible action after they said their application to take part in the upcoming Charlotte Pride Parade was denied.

The group Deplorable Pride said it applied to have a float in the parade. The event draws more than 100,000 visitors and the found Derek Van Cleve said he wanted to celebrate pride and patriotism with performers.

"Red, white and blue draped. Maybe 'Make America Great Again' slogan," Van Cleve said while describing the float.

Van Cleve told Channel 9 that he planned to have performers and drag performers dressed as Melania Trump and the Statue of Liberty on the float.
