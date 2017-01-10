De'Monte Ty'Juan Douglas, 17

A teenager in Rock Hill, S.C. was sentenced to 18 months probation in court Monday after pleading guilty to shooting a puppy 18 times with a BB gun.De'Monte Douglas faced up to five years in prison for felony ill treatment of animals in the Feb. 2016 incident.Lawyers for Douglas argued he has no criminal record and deserved probation. They called what he did a "horrible mistake."The puppy, just 6-weeks-old at the time, was bleeding heavily when a worker spotted him.The dog was taken to a vet for treatment and was later adopted and is doing well.