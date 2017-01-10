NEWS

Teen gets probation for shooting puppy with BB gun 18 times
EMBED </>More News Videos

The puppy was 6-weeks-old at the time but is doing well (WTVD)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WTVD) --
A teenager in Rock Hill, S.C. was sentenced to 18 months probation in court Monday after pleading guilty to shooting a puppy 18 times with a BB gun.

De'Monte Douglas faced up to five years in prison for felony ill treatment of animals in the Feb. 2016 incident.

Lawyers for Douglas argued he has no criminal record and deserved probation. They called what he did a "horrible mistake."

De'Monte Ty'Juan Douglas, 17



The puppy, just 6-weeks-old at the time, was bleeding heavily when a worker spotted him.

The dog was taken to a vet for treatment and was later adopted and is doing well.

Read more about incident here.
Related Topics:
newsanimal abusesentencing
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
FBI Investigating Unconfirmed Claims That Trump Was Personally Compromised by the Russians
Police find gunshot victim at northeast Raleigh gas station
Sessions Says Trump Tape Comments Would 'Clearly' Be Sexual Assault
Obama's Farewell Address Discusses Being Agent of 'Change'
Trump Inauguration Will Have 'Soft Sensuality' of DC, Says Committee Chairman
More News
Top Stories
Many schools close Wednesday as icy conditions continue
Roof sentenced to death for killing 9 black Charleston church members
School, business closings and delays information center
Supreme Court blocks ruling directing NC to redraw districts
Flying snow, ice can damage car, cause accidents
Cumberland deputies get heavy duty bulletproof vests
Man gets $128 ticket for warming car in his driveway
Show More
Sessions Dismisses Racism Claim, Hints at What Trump DOJ Might Look Like
Weary NC voters wish for a less acrimonious 2017
Texas deputy accused of filming sex act with small dog
Computer issue causing cancellations at RDU resolved
After the snow: Trash, recycling pickup info
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Tuesday, Jan 10, 2017
Weary NC voters wish for a less acrimonious 2017
Flying snow, ice can damage car, cause accidents
Cumberland deputies get heavy duty bulletproof vests
More Video