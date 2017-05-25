NEWS

Prosecutor: Bullet meant for suicide killed another person

A man tried to shoot and kill himself but the bullet passed through his head and took the life of his girlfriend, a prosecutor said

ANCHORAGE, Alaska --
Alaska authorities found one shell casing after a man tried to shoot and kill himself but the bullet passed through his head and took the life of his girlfriend, a prosecutor said Monday.

Victor Sibson survived the shooting and was charged with second-degree murder in the April 19 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Brittanymae Haag at the couple's Anchorage apartment.

Sibson and Haag were hospitalized after the shooting. Haag died the same day.

At the hospital, Sibson's blood alcohol level registered at three times the legal limit, according to Assistant District Attorney James Fayette. Sibson told investigators that he couldn't remember the mechanics of the shooting, Fayette said.

Only one casing was found at the scene, and the bullet was recovered from Haag's chest during her autopsy - "powerfully corroborating one shot being fired," Fayette said.

Prosecutors believe Haag was trying to prevent Sibson from killing himself when she was shot.

A judge on Sunday entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Sibson during a courtroom appearance, KTUU-TV reported. Sibson wore a helmet covering his injuries during the proceedings.

Sibson was jailed for lack of $250,000 bond. He could face up to 99 years in prison if convicted of the charge.

He told the judge that he is unemployed and could not afford a lawyer.

"Could we figure out if I'm guilty or not today?" he asked the judge, KTVA-TV reported.

Sibson was indicted by a grand jury last week. He turned himself in Friday after police issued an advisory saying officers were not able to find him for two days.
