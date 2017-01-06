  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
ABC11 TOGETHER

Protect yourself from winter home fires Winter fires burn over 100 homes in central NC
EMBED </>More News Videos

Protect yourself from winter home fires

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --
Winter weather can mean an increase in house fires, with a lot of those fires caused by heating sources.

A local firefighter and his family nearly lost their home after a wood stove sparked a fire.

You can donate to your local Red Cross here.

"He was walking from the kitchen back into the living room, he could start to see the first little hint of smoke - at this point there was not even enough smoke for the smoke detectors to go off by the time that we had noticed it," Tara Mebane said, describing the moment her husband Jeremy Mebane discovered the fire.

Some of their walls are missing, multiple rooms were destroyed and there's ash all over their home, but Tara said she didn't panic because Jeremy is a Durham firefighter.

"Once we realized it was not just in the chimney anymore - it had actually gotten into the wall, the siding - we knew we had to jump into action and called 911," Tara said.

"Grabbed the garden hose, threw the ladder up and tried to minimize the flames that were on the exterior of the house," Jeremy said, describing what he did after pulling out his home fire extinguisher and calling for help.

While the family is no longer living in their home and dealing with all of the damage, they said all of that is replaceable, and they're just happy no one was hurt, including their farm animals.

Their home is just one of at least 116 homes in the central North Carolina region devastated by a winter fire, according to Stan Morris, the executive director of the Red Cross's central North Carolina chapter.

"On average the Red Cross is responding to about five every day in eastern North Carolina," Morris said.

Jeremy said the fire is a little embarrassing, given his line of work, but it can happen to anyone.

"We felt that the chimney was clean; we inspected it this year, but accidents do happen. You can't be too careful," he said.

"And realize that this can happen to you," Tara said, warning others. "Start coming up with an emergency backup plan."

While the Mebane family said they'll get through this just fine, they are encouraging everyone to donate to the Red Cross to help others like them.

You can donate to your local Red Cross here.

The local Red Cross is urging folks to stay safe by keeping flammable materials at least 3 feet away from heaters, using flashlights instead of candles if you lose power and never brining a generator inside.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsfireabc11 together
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC11 TOGETHER
Cold weather heating fire tips
What to do when you lose power
ABC11 has tips for your home and car in winter weather
Try these clever car hacks to weather the snow storm
More abc11 together
NEWS
5 Dead, Multiple People Injured in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
Putin 'Ordered' Effort to Influence US Election: Intel Report
Charleston Church Shooting Victim Was Considering Retirement, Brother Says at Dylann Roof Sentencing
Trump Certified as President, Faith Spotted Eagle Gets a Vote
More News
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of snow
Hourly winter weather forecast
Governor Cooper: Stay off the roads when snow arrives
School, business closings and delays information center
Latest information on road conditions
Gov. Roy Cooper's Inauguration Ball to be held tonight
How to drive on snow, ice and get out of a skid
Show More
Try these clever car hacks to weather the snow storm
5 dead, 8 hurt in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting
Trump on border wall: Mexico will pay us back
Teacher accused of asking teen for nude photos
Man Tries to Burglarize Spy Shop Selling Surveillance Cameras
More News
Top Video
Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of snow
Governor Cooper: Stay off the roads when snow arrives
Dog rescued from frozen river
Advocate: Black students fighting are treated differently
More Video