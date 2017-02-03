NEWS

Protective order placed against man in Apex machete attack

Neel Mehta in court Friday (ABC11 Reporter Gloria Rodriguez)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A protective order has been placed against Neel Mehta, the man accused of viciously attacking a high school senior with a machete last month.

On the afternoon of January 12th, authorities say 20-year-old Neel Mehta attacked 18-year-old Priyanka Kumari in an Apex neighborhood after she got off her school bus. The teen suffered severe cuts to her head and hands.

Last week, a grand jury in Wake County indicted Mehta on an attempted first-degree murder charge and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Mehta previously faced assault charges.

Kumari has since been released from Duke Medical Center, where she was treated for deep cuts from the blows of Mehta's machete across her face, head, and neck. Her father, Pankaj Kumar, said she had 46 cuts on her head alone.

RELATED: NEWLY RELEASED PHOTOS SHOW SEVERITY OF MACHETE ATTACK

Kumar said Mehta was obsessed with his daughter from the time they attended school together at Green Hope High School in Cary.

He said he had her transferred to Holly Springs High School at the end of 2015 to get away from Mehta.

About a month before the attack, Kumar said Mehta started sending her threatening texts and messages on social media.

