At 1 p.m., protesters plan to gather at Raleigh-Durham International Airport to speak out against President Donald Trump's travel ban.Trump billed his sweeping executive order as a necessary step to stop "radical Islamic terrorists" from coming to the U.S. It included a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program."We are showing up to protest Trump's executive order. The Triangle stands with refugees and immigrants," the group's Facebook page stated. "The current ban has protected people stranded at US airports from being deported, but does not lift the executive order Trump has instilled The time for this event is the same time as the White House protest and we are protesting in solidarity."RDU officials issued a statement regarding the planned protest, which read:There is a designated area for the protest outside of Terminal 2, and officials have opened event parking for those participating.