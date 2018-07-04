Protester climbs Statue of Liberty, prompting evacuation of the island

MEGHAN KENEALLY
A protester picked a patriotic location to demonstrate today by climbing the Statue of Liberty.

According to the U.S. Parks Police, the female protester is scaling the statue.

Liberty Island, where the statue is located, is being evacuated and all visitors are being taken off the island via ferry.

The climbing protester is not the first to demonstrate there today. Earlier this day, seven people were arrested for holding a banner that read "ABOLISH ICE" off the base below the statue, which is technically called Fort Hood.
