Raccoon tests positive for rabies after attacking dog in Wake County

A raccoon tested positive for rabies after biting a dog in Wake County

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are issuing a warning Saturday after a raccoon that bit a dog tested positive for rabies in Wake County.

A Raleigh Police Department animal control officer responded to the 400 block of Grayson Court regarding a raccoon that had died after a fight with a dog.

The raccoon was taken to a lab where it tested positive for rabies.

The owner says that the dog's rabies vaccination was up to date, and the owner took the appropriate next steps to ensure the pet's health.

Wake County officials ask that you report any unusual animal behavior by calling (919) 831-6311.

These are some tips Wake County officials have provided to help minimize rabies risks:

  • Residents should not approach animals that they do not know.

  • Residents should ensure their pets have a current rabies vaccination. If a pet is allowed outside, a booster vaccine is recommended. Outdoor pets should be kept inside until they receive booster vaccines.

  • Do not feed stray or unknown animals, including cats and dogs.

  • Do not leave trash or food outside, unless it is in a trash can with a tight-fitting lid.

  • If a pet is fed outside, do not leave food out overnight.

  • If a pet comes in contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact a veterinarian immediately.
