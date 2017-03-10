NEWS

Raeford man charged with child sex offenses

Jose Adrian Diaz-Hernandez (Hoke County Sheriff's Office)

RAEFORD, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Raeford man was arrested Friday and charged in connection with sex crimes involving a minor.

The Hoke County Sheriff's Office said Jose Adrian Diaz-Hernandez, 27, of the 100 block of Lasso Lane has been charged with one count of statutory sexual offense of a child under 15 years old and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

The sheriff's office said the incident happened in December on Hillcrest Drive in Raeford, and a subsequent investigation that began in February led to the suspect's arrest.

Diaz-Hernandez is being held on a $225,000 secured bond.

