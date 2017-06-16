NEWS

Raleigh attorney worked for Senate Watergate committee

EMBED </>More Videos

Rufus Edmisten served as deputy chief legal counsel on the Senate's Watergate committee.

Related Topics:
news
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman found guilty in texting suicide trial was 'reckless,' judge says
Wife of alleged Virginia shooter: 'I can't believe he did this'
Minnesota officer fired from police force after acquittal in Philando Castile shooting
Local pastor competing in World Transplant Games
Trump says he is under investigation for firing James Comey
More News
Top Stories
Raleigh police ID subject of manhunt
Human remains found in Spring Lake
US Navy ship collides with merchant ship off Japan
Minnesota officer fired from police force after acquittal in Philando Castile shooting
Raleigh pilot killed in ultralight plane crash
Raleigh neighborhood fed up with car break-ins
IRS warning about new mail scam
Show More
Trump announces rollback of Obama policy on Cuba
Governor Roy Cooper at forefront of opioid struggle
Cary police asking for help IDing robbery suspects
Woman found guilty in texting suicide trial was 'reckless,' judge says
Fayetteville State University still without power
More News
Top Video
Raleigh pilot killed in ultralight plane crash
Raleigh neighborhood fed up with car break-ins
Raleigh police ID subject of manhunt
Fayetteville State University still without power
More Video