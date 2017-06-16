Today's Top Stories
Follow Us
NEWS
Raleigh attorney worked for Senate Watergate committee
Rufus Edmisten served as deputy chief legal counsel on the Senate's Watergate committee.
Friday, June 16, 2017 06:31PM
