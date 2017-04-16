EASTER

Raleigh boy makes Easter baskets for children in need

A Raleigh boy is helping other this Easter by making baskets for those in need. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Raleigh child gave back to the community this Easter in very a sweet way.

TJ Stokely told ABC11 that he lived with his mother and three siblings at the New Bern House in 2011.

The organization assists families in need and the Stokely family said the time they spent there had a real impact on their family.

To help pay that forward, this year, TJ came up with "Operation Easter Baskets."

He made 20 baskets complete with coloring books and other goodies and handed them out to children at the New Bern House, an act of kindness that he feels is important.

"It's very important because you don't know when you're going ever need it in your own life so you gotta do it for somebody else," Stokely said.

