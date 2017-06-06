NEWS

Raleigh City Council to discuss short-term rentals like Airbnb

The Short-Term Residential Rental Task Force is expected to recommend the City of Raleigh allow short-term rentals with conditions. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Raleigh City Council will discuss short-term rentals during a council meeting Tuesday.

The Short-Term Residential Rental Task Force is expected to recommend the City allow short-term rentals with conditions.

Short-term rentals aren't technically allowed in Raleigh, but the city doesn't enforce the ban.

Under the recommendation, people would be able to rent out a room or home on sites like Airbnb, but they would need a permit.

People would be able to rent out investment properties for a year while city leaders collect more information.

Opponents say they see the rentals as businesses operating next door and worry about investors buying up homes in their neighborhoods.

A petition has been filed by supporters of Option B.

However, proponents say Raleigh needs more rental housing options in residential neighborhoods.

Although they're discussing the issue Tuesday evening, it still could be a year before any ordinance on short term rentals is on the books.
