The Raleigh City Council will discuss short-term rentals during a council meeting Tuesday.The Short-Term Residential Rental Task Force is expected to recommend the City allow short-term rentals with conditions.Short-term rentals aren't technically allowed in Raleigh, but the city doesn't enforce the ban.Under the recommendation, people would be able to rent out a room or home on sites like Airbnb, but they would need a permit.People would be able to rent out investment properties for a year while city leaders collect more information.Opponents say they see the rentals as businesses operating next door and worry about investors buying up homes in their neighborhoods.However, proponents say Raleigh needs more rental housing options in residential neighborhoods.Although they're discussing the issue Tuesday evening, it still could be a year before any ordinance on short term rentals is on the books.