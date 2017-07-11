NEWS

Raleigh family loses home to fire

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The Red Cross is assisting after a blaze destroyed a family's home in Raleigh Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 12-hundred block of Kinsfolk Circle.

The Red Cross said the family and the family dog were able to get out okay.

Neighbors said the fire was intense.

"I wasn't able to see the flames, but I could smell a little bit from over there. I kind of walked over here a bit and I was like 'Oh my God,' and I just saw the front house was mostly on fire," said neighbor Jerardo Alvarado.
