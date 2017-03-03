Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane will deliver her State of the City Address at the Contemporary Art Museum Friday.One topic the mayor will most likely bring up is the incredible growth in Raleigh.An estimated 7,500 people live in downtown and projections show that number could rise to more than 10,000 people by 2020.There are various construction projects downtown, including the "Dillon," a mixed-use project by developerThe 227,000 square foot development is scheduled to be completed in 2018 and includes retail space, and two six-story apartment buildings as well as a parking deck.The project is located around West Street and West Hargett Street.Theis expected to open sometime this year on West Morgan Street and West Street.It touts itself as an urban food hall and market with more than 60 vendors and 20,000 square feet of space.It is being developed by Hibernian Hospitality Group, the owners of Hibernian Irish Pubs, Xoco Mexican Restaurant, The Station and the Raleigh Beer Garden.Dollar General's DGX store recently opened on Davie Street under the Edison Lofts apartments. It is a smaller, urban-store concept.A 55,000 square foot Harris Teeter is also expected at Seaboard Station this year.In addition to Friday's speech at 7:30 p.m., the museum at 409 W. Martin Street is holding First Friday activities.There are exhibits by Leonardo Drew, Boris Bidjan Saberi and Mathew Curran, as well as activities and food trucks.Doors open at 6 p.m. and admission is free.