NEWS

Raleigh jurors to see video in death-penalty trial

EMBED </>More News Videos

The trial of Nate Allen continued Friday with a social worker's testimony (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Prosecutors continue their case Monday against admitted killer Nathan Holden in a Wake County courtroom.

Holden faces first-degree murder charges in the fatal shootings of 57-year-old Angelia Smith Taylor and 66-year-old Sylvester Taylor near Wendell in April 2014.

He also shot his estranged wife LaTonya Allen in the face and chest as the couple's three children were huddled in a nearby closet listening.

RELATED: 2 dead in Wake County triple shooting near Wendell

Allen - who survived the attack - had a restraining order against her husband when the incident happened. The couple separated back in December 2013.

The doctor who operated on LaTonya Allen's chest wound called her survival miraculous.

RELATED: Doctor says it was 'miraculous' woman survived attack

In court Friday, a social worker said that when she interview Holden two days after the murders he told her that "they got what they deserved."

Social worker Larna Haddix told jurors Holden blamed Allen for the crime.

"'All this was her fault. If she just would have answered the phone,'" Haddix explained. "That he continuously tried to call her all day. He called her and called her and she wouldn't answer the phone. And if she would have answered the phone none of this would have happened."

She then inquired about why he would take it out on his in-laws.

"I asked him why he would do that, you know, they were very nice people," Haddix said, to which Holden reportedly replied, "'What's done is done. They got what they deserved.'"
Monday, jurors will get to see a deputy's dashcam video. That video shows the couple's children - who were in the house during the crime - crying and worrying that they were going to be killed.

Those watching from home will not be able to see it because the judge has ordered the courtroom camera turned off to protect the juveniles.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newstrialcourt casemurderdeath penaltyRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Social worker: Man blames ex-wife for deadly attack
Doctor says it was 'miraculous' woman survived attack
Ex-wife: 'I didn't want my children to see me dead'
Trial begins for man accused of killing in-laws
2 dead in Wake County shooting
NEWS
Senate committee pursues Russia investigation
Woman plucked from ship off North Carolina coast
Severe storm leaves nearly 40,000 without power in San Antonio
Three injured after sprint car flips into stands at Volusia Speedway Park
More News
Top Stories
Neighbor says he witnessed deputy shooting
Three injured after sprint car flips into stands at Volusia Speedway Park
UNCC QB, brother of Panthers TE, arrested on rape charges
Man in photos now 'main suspect' in 2 girls' deaths
Man found shot to death in BMW
Report: Video footage shows attack on North Korean
Gymnasts come forward, claim abuse by doctor
Show More
Man charged for hitting girlfriend's son 62 times in minutes
Fayetteville police cruiser involved in wreck
Workers fired for skipping work on 'Day Without Immigrants'
Crews save Johnston County neighborhood from brush fire
Trump's remarks about Sweden 'not referring to a specific incident,' White House says
More News
Top Video
Gymnasts come forward, claim abuse by doctor
Report: Video footage shows attack on North Korean
Woman plucked from ship off North Carolina coast
Man in photos now 'main suspect' in 2 girls' deaths
More Video