Raleigh makes pitch for Major League Soccer team, stadium

Raleigh is vying for MLS expansion and proposing a new downtown stadium.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh leaders and soccer fans are making the pitch to house a Major League Soccer team in the Triangle.

As part of Raleigh's bid for an MLS expansion team, officials unveiled plans for a new $150 million stadium in downtown Raleigh

North Carolina Football Club Owner Steve Malik debuted the rendering. It is a partnership with Raleigh-based Kane Realty to design the stadium that would go in downtown's north end...at Peace and Salisbury streets.



Major League Soccer President and Deputy Commissioner Mark Abbott spent much of Wednesday touring the Triangle and meeting with leaders.

A rally is planned in evening at City Market so the public can show their passion for soccer and support for a team.



Supporters say they'll be handing out scarves with the phrase "919 to MLS" at the rally.


Raleigh has some competition, with a total of 12 markets vying for an MLS franchise.

Charlotte made its pitch Tuesday, with Abbott visiting the city. He said he isn't ready to rank markets, but likes what he sees in Charlotte.

