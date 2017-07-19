NEWS

Raleigh making push for Major League Soccer team

Major league soccer officials in Raleigh as Triangle hopes to attract team (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Raleigh leaders and soccer fans are making the pitch to house a Major League Soccer team in the Triangle.

A rally is planned Wednesday evening at City Market so the public can show their passion for soccer and support for a team.



Supporters say they'll be handing out scarves with the phrase "919 to MLS" at the rally.


A news conference is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. at City Market in Raleigh to update the public about a potential location and stadium.

Major League Soccer President and Deputy Commissioner Mark Abbott is also touring the Triangle and meeting with leaders.

Raleigh has some competition, with a total of 12 markets vying for an MLS franchise.

Charlotte made its pitch Tuesday, with Abbott visiting the city. He said he isn't ready to rank markets, but likes what he sees in Charlotte.
