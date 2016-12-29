NEWS

Raleigh man charged with indecent liberties in Fayetteville

Reggiuald Campbell (image courtesy Fayetteville Police Department.)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Raleigh man is accused of indecent liberties with a child in Fayetteville.

The Fayetteville Police Department's Special Victims Unit has charged 41-year-old Reggiuald Campbell with offenses involving a child who was 11-12 years of age when the alleged incidents happened in 2013 and 2014.

Investigators said Campbell was an acquaintance of the victim's family.

He was booked into the the Cumberland County Detention Center Wednesday where bond was set at $4,500 unsecured bond.

