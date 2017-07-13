  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Raleigh man charged with secret peeping

Donald Tootle

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Raleigh police officer on a "proactive patrol" in a neighborhood near N.C. State University noticed a suspicious man and ended up charging him with secret peeping.

Police and residents of neighborhoods just west of the NCSU campus and south of Western Boulevard say the area has seen a rash of crime lately including break-ins.

Raleigh police say officers have been on the special patrol recently to try put a stop to the crimes.

Just after midnight Thursday one of those officers says he spotted a suspicious man at a small apartment complex on Collegeview Avenue.

After investigating, the officer went to the home of the man, 47-year old Donald Ray Tootle, and charged him with secret peeping.

Police say the victim was a 20-year-old man who had no idea that someone was looking in his windows.

Tootle lives just around the corner less than a half-mile from the apartments where police say the crime was committed.

Residents of the apartments were pleased by the police patrol and say they hope officers will eventually be able to arrest any others that may be responsible for the rash of property crimes.
