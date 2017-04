A Raleigh man is charged with nine counts of copying online child pornography.The State Bureau of Investigations said 63-year-old David James Kelly had computer files that show girls police said could be as young as 8 involved in sexual activity.Kelly is facing charges of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.Kelly, of the 400 block of Dartmouth Road in Raleigh, is being held in the Wake County Jail on a $300,000 bond.