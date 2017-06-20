Raleigh man found with marijuana macaroons, popcorn

Search warrants show Raleigh police officers looking for an illegal drink found a lot more.According to the warrants, officers went to a home in the 36-hundred block of Carolyn Drive after getting a tip someone there was selling "Lean" AKA "Purple Drink". It's a mix of promethazine codeine that police say can cause overdose and death.While searching the home, police found the drink along with marijuana and THC edibles including THC spread, gummies, macaroons, popcorn, and lozenges.Police have charged 24-year-old Omar Brahim Azizbi with drug trafficking and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.