Raleigh metro area among fastest growing regions in the US

WalletHub ranked the best and worst large cities in the country to live in. Raleigh, pictured here, got the number two spot. (Shutterstock)

The Raleigh metro area is one of the fastest growing regions in the country, according to the US Census Bureau.

The Raleigh area ranks number 14 in growth with an estimated 2016 population of 1,302,946. That's a 2.5 percent increase in one year.



According to the Census figures, 22,607 people, or roughly 62 people a day, moved into the area.

Raleigh was one of only 4 top 25 metro areas that made the top 25 fastest growing list.

The Triangle has made several top 10 lists for its livability.

In February of 2017, U.S. News and Report said "Raleigh-Durham" was the 7th best place to live in the country. According to the magazine: "Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill are known for their research/technology roots and collegiate rivalries. This tri-city region (known as the Triangle) is luring nearly 80 new residents a day with strong job growth and a high quality of life."

In January of 2017 Raleigh earned a top spot on Forbes Travel Guide. The publication named Raleigh one of their Top 12 Destinations of 2017. Raleigh is one of only six mainland US destinations on the list.

And in December of 2016 Raleigh was ranked sixth in the nation a study of the best cities for creating and keeping quality jobs. The Milken Institute, a California think tank, released the report saying Raleigh is a "magnet for talent."

MORE: Forbes Travel Guide: Raleigh among Top 12 Destinations in the world
Raleigh

